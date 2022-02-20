Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena.

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in one of the corridors inside the building, where Brook won through a sixth-round stoppage.

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," City said in a statement on Sunday. "We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

British media reported that the Greater Manchester Police had been contacted in relation to the incident. The police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Foden, who was attending the bout hours after City's 3-2 league defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, has played 27 times in all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, scoring on nine occasions.

