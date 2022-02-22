Left Menu

Juventus confirm end of investigation into false accounting

Serie A club Juventus has confirmed the termination of the investigation that was going on in aspect to their accounting.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 22-02-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 07:26 IST
Juventus logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serie A club Juventus has confirmed the termination of the investigation that was going on in aspect to their accounting. "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. ("Juventus" or the "Company") informs that tonight it has received, together with 10 other Italian football companies and respective senior managers, a 'Comunicazione di conclusione delle indagini' (Communication of termination of investigations) from the Federal Prosecutor's Office before the F.I.G.C. (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio) with regard to the valuation of the effects of certain transfers of players' rights on the financial statements and the accounting of gains, following the 'segnalazione' (report) by Co.Vi.So.C., for the postulated breach of article 31, paragraph 1, and articles 6 and 4 of the 'Codice di Giustizia Sportiva' (Sports Justice Code)," stated Juventus in an official statement.

"The communication notified, concerning certain transfers completed in the financial years 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21, does not constitute the exercise of the disciplinary action by the Federal Prosecutor's Office. The Company will now have access to the records and articulate its defenses in accordance with the terms set forth in the code and trusts it will be in a position to demonstrate the correctness of its conduct," it added. Earlier, Juventus FC was under investigation for false accounting. Italian police had visited Juventus' office in Turin and Milan and they ended up taking the documents concerning transfers, invoices, and financial statements.

The police were investigating profit from transfers and agents fees between 2019 and 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

