Rugby-Moana Pasifika made to wait for Super Rugby Pacific debut

Pasifika, comprised of players from Tonga and Samoa, and Fijian Drua have joined New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides in the new tournament. Pasifika's pre-season clash against the Highlanders was cancelled before their opening match against the Blues was postponed.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:17 IST
Moana Pasifika will have to wait another week to make their Super Rugby Pacific debut after their meeting with Waikato Chiefs scheduled for this coming Sunday was postponed due to player welfare concerns, organisers announced. The expansion side, one of two new teams to enter Super Rugby this season, had their opening match in the competition against the Auckland Blues called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Pasifika squad.

The game against the Chiefs was postponed on the recommendation of Super Rugby's medical advisory group, who believed "there was not sufficient time for the squad ... to adequately prepare". Pasifika, comprised of players from Tonga and Samoa, and Fijian Drua have joined New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides in the new tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

