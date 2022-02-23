Left Menu

SC East Bengal ropes in Nepal defender Tamang

PTI | Margao | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:35 IST
SC East Bengal ropes in Nepal defender Tamang

Laggards SC East Bengal on Wednesday announced the signing of 24-year-old Nepal defender Ananta Tamang ahead of their final two matches of th is year's Indian Super League. The red-and-gold have won just one match in 18 games in their second ISL appearance to remain at the bottom of the table.

They will take on NorthEast United FC in their next match on February 28 and will conclude the season against Bengaluru FC on March 5.

''I am happy to join SC East Bengal. I look forward to helping the club in every way I can. It is a proud moment for me,'' Tamang, who made his debut for Nepal senior side against India in 2015, said on the club's Twitter handle.

Vice-captain of the triumphant Nepal Under-19 side that won the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championships, Tamang joins the team from Nepalese Three Star Club, where he was named the best defender of the A-Division League in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

