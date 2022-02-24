Soccer-Elanga lives the dream in United rescue mission

Manchester United substitute Anthony Elanga had dreamed of the moment he grabbed a vital equaliser for his team in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old scored with his first touch five minutes after coming on as a substitute to earn the Premier League side a fortunate 1-1 draw after their hosts had dominated the match. "I've dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against a top team like Atletico Madrid," Elanga told BT Sport. "Whenever I get an opportunity for the club I just want to repay the favour from the manager."

Elanga's goal was the first shot on target United had mustered in the match, a neat finish into the corner of the net after being released by Bruno Fernandes. "I've said how calm and cool I am. I just want to give 150% whenever I set foot on the pitch. I always tell myself I want to be the best player on the pitch," Elanga said.

"We didn’t play the best football in the first half, but with the substitutions we made in the second half we stepped up a bit. (Manager Ralf Rangnick) told me to just make the defenders scared and when I get an opportunity, take it." Elanga became United's youngest scorer in the Champions League knockout stages at 19 years and 302 days.

"I wanted a good result for the fans because they’ve travelled a long way. Hopefully, the next leg at Old Trafford will be even better," he said. Rangnick enjoyed watching Elanga's cameo performance.

"He is playing as though it is a dream come true, it is a joy and fun to watch him play, I wish a few other players would take him as an example and as a role model," the German said.

