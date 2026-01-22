Left Menu

Champions League Brilliance: Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool Shine in Victorious Matches

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool secured key victories in UEFA Champions League fixtures. Bayern moved to second in the standings with contributions from Harry Kane. Notable performances by Fermin Lopez for Barcelona, and Moises Caicedo for Chelsea. Liverpool clinched a decisive win against Marseille to rise in the ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:02 IST
Champions League Brilliance: Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool Shine in Victorious Matches
Harry Kane. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich ascended to the second position in the UEFA Champions League points table after a crucial victory. Harry Kane emerged as the star for Bayern by netting two goals against their opponents, propelling his team to victory with an 18-point record, just three points shy of the unbeaten leaders, Arsenal.

In Prague, the clash between SK Slavia Prague and Barcelona was riveting. Vasil Kusej shocked Barcelona supporters with an early lead, but it was short-lived as Fermin Lopez equalized and then extended the lead. Despite an own goal from Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona regained control in the second half, thanks to Dani Olmo and Lewandowski, ending the match at 4-2.

Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Pafos FC, with Moises Caicedo delivering the decisive goal. Meanwhile, Liverpool's commanding 3-0 triumph over Marseille at Stade Velodrome was highlighted by goals from Dominik Szoboslai and Cody Gakpo, enhancing their position to fourth in the table with 15 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up With Symbols

Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up Wit...

 India
2
AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

AI Fest 2026: Chandigarh University's Pioneering Tech Event Fuels Innovation

 India
3
Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

Canada Rallies Behind PM Carney Amid Tensions with U.S.

 Global
4
Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

Carbon Credit Scheme Expands to More Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026