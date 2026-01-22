Champions League Brilliance: Bayern, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool Shine in Victorious Matches

Bayern Munich ascended to the second position in the UEFA Champions League points table after a crucial victory. Harry Kane emerged as the star for Bayern by netting two goals against their opponents, propelling his team to victory with an 18-point record, just three points shy of the unbeaten leaders, Arsenal.

In Prague, the clash between SK Slavia Prague and Barcelona was riveting. Vasil Kusej shocked Barcelona supporters with an early lead, but it was short-lived as Fermin Lopez equalized and then extended the lead. Despite an own goal from Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona regained control in the second half, thanks to Dani Olmo and Lewandowski, ending the match at 4-2.

Chelsea secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Pafos FC, with Moises Caicedo delivering the decisive goal. Meanwhile, Liverpool's commanding 3-0 triumph over Marseille at Stade Velodrome was highlighted by goals from Dominik Szoboslai and Cody Gakpo, enhancing their position to fourth in the table with 15 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)