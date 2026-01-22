Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Champions Transatlantic Trust: A Call for Unity

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advised against dismissing the importance of the transatlantic partnership amid changing dynamics with the U.S. He highlighted trust as a critical component of NATO's strength during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging Europeans to value this alliance despite recent frustrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:36 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, urged a reconsideration of the transatlantic alliance, particularly in light of recent U.S. policy shifts. He emphasized the importance of trust as a core element of NATO's effectiveness.

Merz acknowledged the recent strains between Europe and the United States but encouraged European countries, especially Germany, to appreciate the longstanding value of this partnership. He identified the shared trust as a significant competitive advantage in the global arena.

Despite recent frustrations, Merz remained optimistic about the ongoing alliance's crucial role in international relations, calling on European allies to invest in the relationship for mutual benefit.

