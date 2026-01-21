Left Menu

India Suffer Heavy Defeat Against Maldives in SAFF Futsal Championship

India faced a crushing 0-5 loss to Maldives in the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026. Mohamed Imran led Maldives with two goals, propelling his team to maintain a perfect record. Despite India's strong start, defensive errors and missed chances led to their downfall, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Players in action (Photo/AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark setback, India succumbed to a 0-5 defeat against Maldives in the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026 at Nonthaburi Stadium on Tuesday. The match saw Maldives secure a decisive victory, led by Mohamed Imran's two-goal performance, ingrained in the 12th and 30th minutes, as reported by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

This loss relegated 133rd-ranked India to fifth place with just two points from three encounters. In contrast, Maldives, ranked 109 globally, continued their flawless run, topping the standings with nine points. India began the game energetically, pressing high and creating multiple chances with Nikhil Mali, Laltluangzela, and Hafis AM. Yet, their finishing faltered as their shots either met the keeper or missed narrowly.

The uncapitalized opportunities proved costly; in the 12th minute, Maldives turned the tide when, despite India's control, Abdulla Shafiu seized on a loose ball and set up Imran for the opener. This shifted the momentum in favor of Maldives, who increased their assertiveness, effectively guarding spaces and destabilizing India's rhythm. Maldives sported dominance into the second half, pouncing on defensive weaknesses. Shafiu extended the lead with a solo run in the 22nd minute, followed quickly by Ali Shamal Abdulla's composed strike for a 3-0 advantage. India's desperate offensive push further exposed defensive frailties, allowing Imran and Ahmed Hameed to add to Maldives' tally before full-time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

