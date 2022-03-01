Jesse Marsch appointed head coach of Leeds United

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Jesse Marsch as the club's new head coach, pending international clearance. The 48-year-old has signed a deal at Elland Road running until June 2025 and his first game in charge will be Saturday's Premier League trip at Leicester City. Marsch, a former USA international midfielder, previously played for DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA in the MLS.

Following his retirement from playing, he became an assistant with the USA national team, before being named as the first head coach of Montreal Impact in 2012. Three years later, he was named New York Red Bulls' boss and led them to the MLS Supporters' Shield and was also named the 2015 MLS Coach of the Year. In 2018, he left New York Red Bulls as the coach with the most wins in the club's history, joining German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as assistant to Ralf Rangnick. Ahead of the 2019/20 season he was named head coach of sister club Red Bull Salzburg and went on to have great success, winning both the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup in consecutive seasons.

This led to him returning to RB Leipzig as head coach last summer, which was his most recent position, prior to parting ways in December. He will now be looking to guide Leeds United away from the Premier League relegation places over the final 12 games of the campaign. Speaking about the appointment, Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta said: "We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter. Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well."

"We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds," he added. Earlier, Leeds United had parted ways with head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The 66-year-old was in charge of the club for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in 2018. (ANI)

