Left Menu

Cricket-Australia declare on 97-2, Pakistan need 506 to win

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:05 IST
Cricket-Australia declare on 97-2, Pakistan need 506 to win
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia declared their second innings on 97-2 setting Pakistan a massive victory target of 506 in the second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja was on 44 when Australia declared immediately after Marnus Labuschagne fell for 44.

The first match of the three-test series had ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022