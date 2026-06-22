PM Magyar moves to oust Hungary's president, launch anti-graft office

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar Said On Monday That His Government Would Initiate The Presidents Removal From Office With A Constitutional Amendment

Hungarian Prime ​Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that ​his government would initiate the president's ‌removal from ​office with a constitutional amendment, and also launch a constitutional reform in the autumn.

Magyar also told parliament that his government would ‌launch broad economic, political and legal measures to rid Hungary of corruption, including the creation of a National Asset Protection and Recovery Office. Following are key points from Magyar's planned anti-graft reforms, which he has ‌dubbed "Operation Purgatory".