PM Magyar moves to oust Hungary's president, launch anti-graft office
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced plans to initiate the president's removal and launch a constitutional reform, along with anti-graft measures to combat corruption.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that his government would initiate the president's removal from office with a constitutional amendment, and also launch a constitutional reform in the autumn.
Magyar also told parliament that his government would launch broad economic, political and legal measures to rid Hungary of corruption, including the creation of a National Asset Protection and Recovery Office. Following are key points from Magyar's planned anti-graft reforms, which he has dubbed "Operation Purgatory".
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Hungary PM Magyar says president to be removed from office with constitutional amendment