Tennis-Vondrousova given four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

Former Wimbledon Womens Champion Marketa Vondrousova Has Been Handed A Fouryear Suspension For Refusing An Antidoping Test In December

Former Wimbledon women's ‌champion ​Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension for refusing an ‌anti-doping test in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday.

Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, ‌when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the ‌Czech Republic will be 30 years old. ITIA said in a statement Vondrousova did not submit a sample when notified by a ⁠doping ​control officer ⁠during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 ⁠p.m. on December 3.

Vondrousova said during a hearing that stress, ​poor mental health and concerns for her safety ⁠had affected her decision making when she refused to submit a ⁠sample. However, ​the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal, the ITIA ⁠added.

Former world number six Vondrousova has not competed since pulling ⁠out of ⁠the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury.