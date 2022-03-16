Left Menu

A proud moment says Anand as Chennai chosen to host 44th Olympiad

Legendary Viswanathan Anand says its a proud moment for Chennai and the chess fraternity in the country as the capital city of Tamil Nadu has been chosen to host the Chess Olympiad, later this year.The 44th Olympiad, which was supposed to take place in Moscow, was shifted out of Russia in the aftermath of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.The prestigious event is tentatively scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 8.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:44 IST
A proud moment says Anand as Chennai chosen to host 44th Olympiad
Viswanathan Anand Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Viswanathan Anand says it's a proud moment for Chennai and the chess fraternity in the country as the capital city of Tamil Nadu has been chosen to host the Chess Olympiad, later this year.

The 44th Olympiad, which was supposed to take place in Moscow, was shifted out of Russia in the aftermath of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine on February 24.

The prestigious event is tentatively scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 8. State Chief Minister M K Stalin himself announced the news on Twitter late on Tuesday night after Chennai was awarded the right to host the prestigious event for the first time.

''Thank you sir for making Chennai all about chess! A proud moment for all of the Indian and Chennai chess community. Chennai Chess … always has a nice ring to it. The efforts of @aicfchess and @FIDE_chess in working together so swiftly is to be commended,'' Anand wrote, reacting to Stalin's tweet.

''Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022,'' Stalin wrote. World chess federation FIDE tweeted, ''Chennai is home to legendary @vishy64theking, and it hosted the 2013 World Championship Match, where Magnus Carlsen was first crowned World Champion, defeating Vishy Anand.'' The former world champion reacted to that too, writing, ''Like we say Vanakkam Chennai !!'' Anand had also sent a letter to the FIDE in which he said that it was a sense of personal pride to see the country being a host to one of the top events on the calendar.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, who is also a Chairman of the FIDE Technical Commission (TEC), felt they already have experience of hosting big events and it should help them. ''The experience with Delhi Chess Open, the largest event of its kind in the world, will be a big help, as we have already dealt with large numbers. But the Olympiad is a big game. I am sure we will make it the best,'' he was quoted as saying by the FIDE website.

Noted coach V Saravanan, an International Master, said, ''An excellent development, a fantastic achievement by the Federation to secure the tournament for India. Second thing, it is being held in Chennai, obviously the chess capital of India.'' ''I am sure for the infrastructure we have here and the organizational capacity, I think we can pull it off. Fantastic news for the chess players and the chess community as well,'' he added.

Many chess lovers felt that it was apt that Chennai gets to host the Olympiad given the stature the city enjoys as a cradle for the mind-game in the country.

The chess Olympiad would be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship Match in 2013 between Anand and Norwegian Carlsen, the current world No.1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022