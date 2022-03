Rugby-Italy name team to play Wales in Six Nations

Italy coach Kieran Crowley has named the following team to play Wales in their Six Nations clash at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi , 9-Callum Braley, 8-Toa Halafihi, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Giovanni Pettinelli, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Cherif Traore, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-David Sisi, 20-Niccolo Cannone, 21-Braam Steyn, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Marco Zanon

