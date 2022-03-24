Left Menu

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:10 IST
Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Image: iplt20.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday.

''MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK,'' said CSK in a statement.

''Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,'' the franchise added in the statement.

Dhoni, 40, who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season.

CSK play KKR in the IPL opener here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022