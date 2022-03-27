Left Menu

Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover. Rinderknech was unable to convert his sole break point in the first set and lost the momentum altogether after the tiebreak, as the 10th-ranked Pole won the first four games of the second set of their second-round clash.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 04:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 04:19 IST
Tennis-Defending Miami champion Hurkacz advances, Medvedev stops Murray, Osaka gets walkover

Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces to topple France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(5) 6-2 and keep his title defence going at the Miami Open on Saturday as world number two Daniil Medvedev sent twice winner Andy Murray packing and Naomi Osaka advanced on a walkover.

Rinderknech was unable to convert his sole break point in the first set and lost the momentum altogether after the tiebreak, as the 10th-ranked Pole won the first four games of the second set of their second-round clash. Reigning U.S. Open champion Medvedev never faced a break and proved too nimble for three-times Grand Slam winner Murray, dropping just two of his first-serve points in the second set as he won 6-4 6-2.

"Playing against Andy is never easy," said Russian Medvedev, who is on a quest to regain his number-one ranking. "Managed to serve well, and I think that was one of the keys today." Japan's Osaka advanced to the fourth round on a walkover after Czech Karolina Muchova withdrew following an injury she sustained during warm-ups.

The four-times Grand Slam champion will face the winner of an all-American clash between Ann Li and Alison Riske in the Grandstand later on Saturday. Muchova's was the latest injury to mar the women's field in Miami after Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep pulled out on Thursday.

FRITZ TESTED Fresh from collecting the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells, American Taylor Fritz survived a surprise test from Kazakhstani qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin to win 6-3 5-7 6-3.

Kukushkin put up a strong defence, with eight of 11 break points saved, but struggled against his opponent's powerful serve, with the 13th-ranked Fritz launching 10 aces. "There was a lot of points where I really didn't think I did anything wrong, he was just too good," Fritz, who won slightly more than three-quarters of his first-serve points, said in a televised interview.

Fritz drew a picture of the sun and the caption "x 2?" on the on-court camera after the match -- a hint that he perhaps was chasing tennis's elusive "sunshine double" of Indian Wells and Miami -- but said afterwards that the gesture was intended as a joke. "I'm not coming here expecting to win the tournament or anything. I'm going into it with the same mentality as Indian Wells," he said. "Take it one match at a time."

Only 10 players have won back-to-back titles at the two tournaments, played in the heat of California and Florida. Fritz's Indian Wells quarter-final opponent, Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, dispatched seventh-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2 and Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut moved past Pole Kamil Majchrzak 6-3 6-3.

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of the United States beat Vera Zvonareva 6-1 6-4, while Olympic champion Belinda Bencic eased past Britain's Heather Watson 6-4 6-1. Swiss Bencic, who suffered early exits from Indian Wells earlier this month and Doha in February, launched five aces across the net as Watson struggled on the return and was only able to convert one of eight break points.

She next faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who triumphed in their only previous meeting in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022