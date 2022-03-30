Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open; Sport-Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev one win from reclaiming world number one spot at Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev is one win away from retaking the world's number one spot after moving past American Jenson Brooksby 7-5 6-1 and into the Miami Open quarter-finals on Tuesday. The U.S. Open champion lost his serve in the first game but found momentum after fending off two more breakpoints in the fifth, winning the final four games of the first set in which he fired down six aces.

Sport-Bolt becomes co-owner of esports group WYLDE

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined esports group WYLDE as co-owner, the Dublin-based organization said. Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world records, will be "involved in a range of activities focused on elevating WYLDE's growing brand", the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

Soccer-Familiar look about Africa's World Cup line-up

The final night of African qualifying for the World Cup produced high drama and upsets on Tuesday, though the continent's line-up in Qatar will have a familiar look about it.

Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia participated in the last finals in Russia in 2018, while Cameroon and Ghana were at the finals four years before that.

Soccer-Suarez moves ahead of Messi with 29th World Cup qualifying goal

Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday with his 29th goal, a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Chile. Messi failed to hit the net in Ecuador, where Argentina drew 1-1.

NHL roundup: Avs edge Flames in battle of division leaders

Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference's top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach 100 points. Colorado is 12 points ahead of Calgary.

Tennis-Thiem, Wawrinka stay positive after defeats on return

Former Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka focused on the positives on Tuesday after suffering straight-sets defeats on their return to competition from long spells out injured. Former U.S. Open champion Thiem and three-time major winner Wawrinka were rusty as they made their Tour comebacks at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Marbella, Spain.

Soccer-Tireless Ronaldo set to make his fifth World Cup trip

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was tireless in his team's 2-0 win against giant-killers North Macedonia on Tuesday, creating one of Bruno Fernandes' two goals in a 2-0 win that gave them a spot at this year's World Cup finals in Qatar. The 37-year-old forward is set to join a select group of players who have made it to five World Cup tournaments in their careers -- Germany's Lothar Matthaus, Mexico's Rafa Marquez and Antonio Carbajal and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon.

Cricket-Australia romp past West Indies into World Cup final

Alyssa Healy hit her fourth one-day century in a monumental opening stand as Australia cruised into the Women's World Cup final with a crushing 157-run victory over West Indies at Basin Reserve on Wednesday. Australia will now face either holder England or South Africa, who meet in Thursday's second semi-final, in Christchurch on Sunday looking to claim the trophy for the seventh time in 12 editions of the World Cup.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The triple-double was Doncic's 10th of the season and the 46th of his career.

Tennis-Kyrgios rails against chair umpire, ATP after Miami Open loss

Nick Kyrgios continued to blast the chair umpire overseeing his 7-6(3) 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open after the match on Tuesday, where the fiery Australian was given a point and then a game penalty as he again unraveled. After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for what he saw as Bernardes' inability to control the crowd, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first-set tiebreaker after telling a friend in the stands that he could do a better job of officiating.

