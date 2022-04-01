Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Russia World Cup chief 'serious' about Euro hosting bid

Russian soccer authorities are serious about a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032 despite their teams currently being suspended from competition, a senior official said on Thursday. Alexey Sorokin, who was CEO of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a former member of FIFA's ruling council, said that his country had everything in place to host a tournament.

Cricket-Yorkshire get green light to host internationals after reforms approved

Yorkshire County Cricket Club can continue to host international cricket at Headingley after its members voted in favour of governance reforms on Thursday, meeting the conditions set out by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Yorkshire were barred from staging internationals in the wake of a racism scandal involving allegations by former spinner Azeem Rafiq. The ECB lifted the ban in February on condition the club approved structural changes to the board.

Tension simmers as Norwegian criticises Qatari human rights record at FIFA congress

Simmering tensions boiled to the surface at the FIFA congress on Thursday when Norway's soccer chief Lise Klaveness hit out at the 2022 World Cup's Qatari hosts over the country's human rights record. The Norwegian Football Federation president, who became the body's first female leader in its 120-year history when elected this month, said the World Cup had been awarded by FIFA "in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences".

VW to give green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1 - sources

Audi and Porsche owner Volkswagen is likely to give the green light for the two brands to make their entry into motor racing's Formula One at a meeting next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. "We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then," one of the sources said, with the second adding there was a "good chance" of a positive decision.

Motor racing-F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Formula One will light up the Las Vegas night sky on a Saturday in November 2023 as the streets of 'Sin City' are taken over by the fastest cars and most famous drivers in the world, officials said on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the organisation said on Thursday. The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a game, not including halftime, and clubs can name nine substitutes in total on their team sheet, the league said in a statement.

Tennis-Kyrgios fined $35,000 for Miami Open violations

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $35,000 for his behaviour during a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open in which he criticised the umpire and smashed his racket, the sport's governing ATP said on Thursday. After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for failing to control the crowd at the Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first set tiebreak for telling a friend in the stands he could do a better job officiating.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he has struggled mentally and emotionally

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his mental and emotional struggles, saying in a social media post on Thursday that it was "hard some days to stay positive". The 37-year-old Briton assured fans on Instagram that they were not alone.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL great Owens coming out of retirement - source

Terrell Owens, one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, has agreed to come out of retirement and will return to professional football with startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The 48-year-old Owens, whose NFL career ended in 2010, is in great shape and wants to show he can still play at a high level, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

Soccer-Nightmare over for U.S. with World Cup ticket in hand

A heavy burden was lifted from the shoulders of the United States men's team as they booked their ticket to the Qatar World Cup this week, exorcising the demons of their failed attempt four years ago. The Stars and Stripes clawed their way onto the game's biggest stage despite losing 2-0 away to Costa Rica on Wednesday, securing one of CONCACAF's three guaranteed spots for the tournament, which begins in November.

