IPL 2022: CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja feels team needs to practice with wet ball

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja expressed disappointment after his side got defeated by Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Thursday. It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win here at Brabourne Stadium.

"We had a very good start, Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in the fielding, we have to take catches then you'll win matches. We should have taken those chances. There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation. "Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top-six and in the middle-overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans," he added.

Chennai Super Kings batters Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube batted well and took Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners but there was one bowler on the Lucknow side who bagged two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs. Ayush Badoni has been a real find for Lucknow as the youngster clicked in the first match of the season scoring a half-century and in the successful chase against CSK, the youngster scored an unbeaten 19 from 9-balls to guide his team to a six-wicket win. (ANI)