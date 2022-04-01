Soccer-Fernandes signs new Man United deal until 2026

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and the playmaker has since become a key player at the club, winning their player of the year award twice. The 27-year-old has scored 49 goals and made 39 assists in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

"Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End," Fernandes said. "There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team." Fernandes also helped Portugal seal a spot in this year's World Cup after scoring a brace in their victory against North Macedonia in the European qualifiers this week.

"I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," United manager Ralf Rangnick told reporters. "There's no doubt he's a very important player for this club and this team... I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup qualifiers. He played very well and scored the most important goals to qualify."

United are sixth in the league on 50 points after 29 matches and they host Leicester City on Saturday.

