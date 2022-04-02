Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Brazil favourites to win Qatar World Cup; Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo arrested on suspected DWI and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Brazil favourites to win Qatar World Cup

Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar. William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).

Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo arrested on suspected DWI

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department said on Friday. Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Soccer-England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday. The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing against against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, England playing Iran and Senegal taking on the Netherlands. The United States will also play the winner of a playoff between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

Exclusive-Motor racing-Vegas puts Monaco's future into focus, says Brown

Las Vegas will be a stunning addition to the Formula One calendar next year but will also put into focus the future of Monaco's showcase grand prix, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown. It has long been a given that the sport needs the heritage and glamour of the Mediterranean principality, with its casino and superyachts, but the announcement this week of Las Vegas offers glitz on another level.

Soccer-Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

Brazil are the bookmakers' favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in the finals.

Tennis-Norway's Ruud ends Cerundolo's run to reach Miami Open final

Norway's Casper Ruud ended Francisco Cerundolo's unexpected run to the Miami Open semi-finals with a 6-4 6-1 win on Friday. Eighth-ranked Ruud converted a late break point in the opening set after nerves appeared to come into play for world number 103 Cerundolo, who was featuring in his first Masters 1000 tournament main draw.

Olympics-'Festival-style' qualifiers aim to showcase newest sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced a Paris 2024 qualifier series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing held in three "festival-style events" to boost awareness of the sports. The IOC said the events would take place in "compact city-centre venues" between March and June 2024.

Cricket-Lanning confident all-rounder Perry will be fit to face England

Australia captain Meg Lanning believes Ellyse Perry will feature for Australia against England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday, although the injured all-rounder is unlikely to bowl against the defending champions. Perry, widely considered the best all-rounder in the sport, suffered back spasms in the penultimate round robin game against South Africa causing her to miss the last two matches.

Motor racing-F1 chief says no plans to abandon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula One will continue to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite an attack on an oil storage facility near the track prior to last weekend's race and criticism of the nation's human right record, CEO Stefano Domenicali told Reuters. The attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group cast doubts on whether Sunday's race in Jeddah would go forward but after discussions, F1 and the drivers decided collectively to carry on having received security assurances from Saudi authorities.

Soccer-Geopolitical foes Iran and U.S. to clash again at World Cup

After more than 40 years of sour relations and months of struggle to restore a nuclear deal, the United States and Iran are now set to meet on the soccer field at this year's World Cup, having landed together in Group B in Friday's draw. The Iran and U.S. coaches sidestepped the political fracas, saying they were focused on the tournament and its ability to bring people together. England and the winners of a European playoff - Ukraine, Scotland or Wales - complete the group.

