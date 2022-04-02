Left Menu

It will be a remarkable turnaround if England win World Cup, says Heather Knight

Skipper Heather Knight feels it will be a remarkable turnaround for England if they defeat Australia in the ICC Womens World Cup final after their disastrous start to the tournament.England, who are the defending champions, have never won back-to-back World Cups.

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:27 IST
Skipper Heather Knight feels it will be a ''remarkable turnaround'' for England if they defeat Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup final after their disastrous start to the tournament.

England, who are the defending champions, have never won back-to-back World Cups. After losing their opening three matches, Knight and Co staged a sensational comeback to qualify for the semifinals, where they beat South Africa.

''I think winning will mean more after the start we had in this competition and being able to turn it around will be remarkable really, so that would make it even more special if we can do it tomorrow,'' Knight said at the pre-match press conference. More history will be made if they can beat their greatest rivals, as England bid to become the first team in the Women's World Cup history to lose their opening three games and still claim the trophy.

''And back-to-back (titles), we have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to do that and that's such an exciting thing.'' ''Just being involved in World Cup finals is what you set your stall out as a player, what you try so hard for, what you want to be involved in, so there's huge excitement in the group.'' Knight emphasised that England's calm approach helped them come through four must-win games to advance from the group stage but insisted no one will be too relaxed in Christchurch.

''I don't think anyone will not be fired up for a World Cup final. It is what you dream of playing in, the games that are the most important in your career and the games that you want to enjoy and bring your best.'' PTI APA AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

