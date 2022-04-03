Jigar Thakkar wins gold at 21st National Para-Swimming Championship

Gujarat-based swimming champion Jigar Thakkar has recorded his name as a gold medalist at the 21st National Para-Swimming Championship which concluded in Udaipur. Competing with more than 400 paralympic swimmers at the national-level championship, he also bagged two silver medals. A fourth-semester student of Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Marwadi University Faculty of Management Studies, Thakkar was born with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders affecting mobility, posture or muscle tone. Jigar began swimming at the age of eight upon advice from his therapist. He has also been recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"The two-day Championship tested me in terms of my skills, patience, and my approach towards competitiveness. During these times, I constantly recalled the motivation and mentorship that I have received from the faculty members at Marwadi University," said Jigar Thakkar. "Jigar has always been keen and passionate about swimming. I remember him passionately talking about how swimming helped him remain calm and focused during the most difficult years of his life. Marwadi University is proud to have students like Jigar Thakkar who have eminently focused on their dreams," said Sunil Jakhoria, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Marwadi University.

Thakkar's exemplary swimming practice and career is a testament to the broadening scope for people with disabilities in sports. The 2020 Paralympic Games also saw India's best-ever medal haul with a total of 19 medals. This result was better than the medal haul of 12 medals of all previous Paralympics appearances combined. "We are committed to encouraging students in their preferred areas of interest. The holistic development of a student leads them on the path of self-discovery which can be considered as one of the goals of studying at Marwadi University," added Sandeep Sancheti, Provost (Vice-Chancellor), Marwadi University. (ANI)

