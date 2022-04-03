Left Menu

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to miss '1 to 2 months' after undergoing hernia procedure

World number 2 Daniil Medvedev will miss at least the start of the clay-court season after announcing that he will be out of action for the next one to two months on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:23 IST
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to miss '1 to 2 months' after undergoing hernia procedure
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Twitter/Daniil Medvedev). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

World number 2 Daniil Medvedev will miss at least the start of the clay-court season after announcing that he will be out of action for the next one to two months on Saturday. The 25-year-old has undergone a minor procedure to fix a "small hernia" that he has been playing with in recent months.

"Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support," the Russian tweeted. Later Medvedev, who posted a photo of himself watching football while recovering, said he "will work hard to back on court soon".

Medvedev has few points to defend during the spring clay season. He reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2021, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas, but managed just one win between the Madrid and Rome ATP Masters 1000 events. Those were his only clay-court events last spring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022