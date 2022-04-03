Left Menu

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:07 IST
IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia
Rajat Patidar batting with Virat Kohli in IPL (Image: Rajat Patidar Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries. The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join RCB for the price of INR 20 Lakh.

RCB, who have so far played 2 matches this season and have won and lost a game each, will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022