La Liga: Pedri's wonder strike against Sevilla takes Barcelona to second spot

FC Barcelona on Sunday defeated Sevilla 1-0 at Camp Nou, and in doing so they have moved up to second place in the La Liga table.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:31 IST
FC Barcelona vs Sevilla (Photo: Twitter/FC Barcelona). Image Credit: ANI
FC Barcelona on Sunday defeated Sevilla 1-0 at Camp Nou, and in doing so they have moved up to second place in the La Liga table. It was a tight, tough battle between the home side's attacking prowess and the visitors' rock-solid defending and could have been heading for stalemate had it not been for a moment of absolute genius by teenager Pedri in the 72nd minute.

The 19-year-old outfoxed both Ivan Rakitic and Diego Carlos before deftly converting the most magnificent of finishes. Pedri may have missed about half of the season through injury, but he has now already scored as many goals as he did in his debut campaign - four.

He has scored twice in La Liga, once versus Espanyol and now against Sevilla. He also found the net at San Mames in the Copa del Rey encounter with Athletic Club, and in the Europa League away to Galatasaray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

