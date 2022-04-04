MX Games hit a six with its massive bouquet of cricket games!

~From hyper-casual games to prediction games get your dose of cricket the way you want it only on MX Games~ Mumbai, 1ST April 2022: Every year, cricket fever soars high whenever the much awaited cricket season returns. This year, the fans have already started enjoying momentous matches of their favorite teams. And to add to the cricket fervor, Games on MX, a free-to-play gaming platform by MX Player, is also keeping its users engaged with a variety of cricket games - be it a cricket player or an avid cricket follower. Currently, the platform offers 6 games around cricket that the users can choose from and win exciting prizes and earn gems.

The Cricket offerings on MX Games range from City Cricket Battle from Gamezop, Cricket War from Galobe, MX Premier League Quiz from Nazara Technologies, Cricket Champions from Hammerplay, MX Cricket Fantasy from Cricclubs, and MX Cricket Predictor from GameOn. While the first four are hyper-casual games, the latter is based on fantasy and prediction.

Through MX Cricket Fantasy, the platform offers its users a popular game format. Users need to enter the game, earn gems by watching ads, and later use these earned gems as an entry fee to enter into multiple tournaments. Similarly, through the MX Cricket Predictor game, the users can earn rewards in the form of cash, points, and experiences only by predicting events like who will win, how many runs will be scored etc.. The users have a similar game flow entry as the Fantasy game, wherein users can enter tournaments by using a certain number of gems that can be earned by watching rewarded video ads.

Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business and Games, MX Player, said, “Cricket is a sport that is most followed and played amongst Indians and we are diversifying the category of games that are available on our platform. We now offer different genres of games to our consumers, from card games to casual board games to prediction games. Adding Cricket games to the platform has helped us increase engagement multifold on the platform. It is the nation’s favorite game, and fans would not want to miss out on it anytime. Moreover, MX Games is a free-to-play platform, and users get rewarded for their participation. Introducing such games on the MX platform will only increase engagement and users can also have many cricket gaming and entertainment options off the field. We are also looking to scale our efforts on the tab to our entire user base.” Download the App Now Web:https://www.mxplayer.in/ PWR PWR

