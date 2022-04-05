Left Menu

Soccer-Rooney would choose Pochettino over Ten Hag for next Man United manager

Wayne Rooney said he would pick Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to take over his former club Manchester United. He knows the league," Derby County manager Rooney told Sky Sports. "If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:44 IST
Soccer-Rooney would choose Pochettino over Ten Hag for next Man United manager

Wayne Rooney said he would pick Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to take over his former club Manchester United. British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season.

Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season before joining PSG in January 2021, where he has helped them win two trophies. "Pochettino has done it in the Premier League. He knows the league," Derby County manager Rooney told Sky Sports.

"If I'm choosing between those two, I'd go for Pochettino. He would need time and given time he would do well. "Pochettino is a top manager and he knows how to work with top-class players and young players. They need to get that blend right because they can't afford to fail again."

United are seventh in the Premier League on 51 points with eight matches left to play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022