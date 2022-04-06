Left Menu

Soccer-Ancelotti to join Real Madrid squad ahead of Chelsea game

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will link up with his team in London ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea after testing negative for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

06-04-2022
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will link up with his team in London ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea after testing negative for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday. Ancelotti, who tested positive on March 30, did not travel to London with the squad and missed Saturday's 2-1 league win over Celta Vigo.

"Real Madrid C.F. is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for COVID-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team," Real Madrid said in a statement. Real, who have won the Champions League a record 13 times, will be looking for revenge on Chelsea who beat them 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals last season.

