Hockey India Senior Men National C'ship: Chandigarh defeat Jammu and Kashmir on Day 1

The 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 saw thrilling hockey action on Day 1 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the first Pool match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh faced off against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. Angad Bir Singh opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match but Gagandeep Singh managed to get the equaliser in the 14th minute.

Amandeep helped Hockey Chandigarh in regaining their lead in the 19th minute, but Manpreet Singh again found the equaliser in the 22nd minute. On the other hand, Mohit quickly scored the third goal for Hockey Chandigarh in the 24th minute to put them into the lead at the halftime. In the third quarter, Amandeep scored another goal in the 33rd minute, followed by two goals from Vishaljit Singh in the 34th minute and 42nd minute. The final quarter saw Amandeep scoring a goal to bring up his hat trick in the 47th minute, while Kawaljit Singh score two more goals in the 55th and 58th minute as Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 9-2.

In the second Pool match of the day in Pool E, Hockey Jharkhand beat Dadra and Nagar Haveli And Daman and Diu Hockey 7-2. Noyel Topno (4', 22', 26') starred in the match, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Denis Kerketta (23'), Birsa Oreya (44'), captain Anurud Bhengra (46'), and Sumit Barwa (56') scored four more goals for Hockey Jharkhand in a thrilling contest. Vijendra Singh (9') and Nabin Kujur (42') scored the two consolation goals for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey team.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Bengal dominated over Hockey Gujarat, picking up a big 10-0 win. Nitish Neupane (10', 25', 60') starred for the team, scoring a hat-trick in the high-scoring contest. Saurabh Kumar Singh (14', 16'), Alsem Lakra (22', 54'), and, Tarun Adhikari (24', 52'), Kunjan Topno (6) all scored a brace in the match, helping their team in their quest to a win. Kunjan Topno (6') scored a sole goal in the match for Hockey Bengal. In the final match of the day in Pool F, Le Puducherry Hockey went past Hockey Arunachal, picking up a solid 11-0 win in a close contest. A Tamilarasan opened up the scoring in the match, getting the first goal for Le Puducherry Hockey in the 8th minute.

The two teams defended well in the second quarter. Manikandan M doubled his team's lead in the 37th minute, and then skipper T Arun Kumar added the third goal in the 38th minute. A Tamilarasan scored the fourth goal in the 39th minute, followed by the fifth goal from R. Ranjith in the 44th minute, and Vinodhan scoring the sixth goal in the 45th minute. Captain T Arun Kumar scored the 7th and 8th goals in the 48th and 49th minute and thereby bringing up his hattrick. N Kamala Kannan scored the 9th goal in the 56th minute while Vinodhan scored the 10th goal of the match in the 57th minute. R. Ranjith scored the final goal in the 60th minute as Le Puducherry Hockey beat Hockey Arunachal. (ANI)

