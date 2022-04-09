World Doubles Squash C'ships: Dipika Pallikal powers India to historic maiden titles on her return to sport after 3-yrs

Dipika Pallikal won the women's and mixed doubles titles with Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal, respectively at the World Doubles Squash Championships in Glasgow on Saturday. Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fourth-seeded English pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters 11-6, 11-8 in the final at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre to claim the mixed doubles title and became India's first-ever World Doubles squash champions.

Later, Pallikal paired up with Joshna Chinappa to claim the women's doubles title. With this win, Dipika doubled India's and her own world championships, medal count. Third-seeds Indians oust England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters, the second seeds, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 in a hard-fought final.

Dipika Pallikal was making her comeback to international squash at the Glasgow meet after three years away from the sport. Dipika, who is married to an Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, became a mother last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)