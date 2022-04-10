Left Menu

Was just following my process, reveals Anuj Rawat after match-winning knock against MI

After playing a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Anuj Rawat said that he was just following his 'process'.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 08:08 IST
Was just following my process, reveals Anuj Rawat after match-winning knock against MI
Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"Feels great. Scoring runs and winning. Very happy to be doing this. Was just following my process. I was starting well, wasn't able to finish well, did it today (talking about earlier failures). Happy and enjoying the company of Virat and Faf," said Anuj Rawat in a post-match press conference. RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

