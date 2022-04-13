Sports News Roundup: Hurricanes pull away from Rangers in Metropolitan; Guardians blast Reds in ninth and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Monaco's F1 future is secure, says ACM president

Monaco is still discussing a new contract with Formula One but the future of the showcase race beyond this year is assured, according to the head of organisers the Automobile Club de Monaco. ACM president Michel Boeri hit back at media reports that Monaco was in danger of dropping off the calendar for financial reasons after 2022.

Soccer-UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach

UEFA have dismissed an appeal lodged by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and upheld the decision to provisionally suspended their head coach Kjetil Knutsen, Europe's soccer governing body said on Wednesday. UEFA provisionally suspended Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week.

Tennis-Ukraine team hope BJK Cup tie will bring distraction from war

Ukraine's players hope to provide some much-needed distraction for their compatriots this week when they face the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup but concede it is difficult to keep their thoughts from drifting to the war back home. The two teams will meet on Friday and Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina in a qualifier for the BJK Finals in November, with the tie being held against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Soccer-Atletico win CAS appeal over UEFA order for partial stadium closure

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday it has suspended UEFA's ruling for the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City. UEFA had ordered Atletico on Monday to ensure at least 5,000 seats in the home section of the Wanda Metropolitano would not be filled after the Spanish side were charged due to their fans' discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects.

Tennis-Malaga to host knockout stage of Davis Cup Finals for two years

Malaga in Spain will host the knockout stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals in November on an indoor hard court, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday. Malaga, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, was earlier chosen as one of the four cities to host the group stage of the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18 but will now host the knockouts for the 2022 and 2023 Finals.

Soccer-NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become 'co-managing partner' of the bid.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes pull away from Rangers in Metropolitan

Seth Jarvis scored 1:02 into the third period to break a tie and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to a 4-2 victory against the host New York Rangers in a battle between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night. Carolina (48-18-8, 104 points) gained some separation on the Rangers (47-21-6, 100 points) in the standings.

MLB roundup: Guardians blast Reds in ninth

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber teased fans with a possible no-hitter, but it was an improbable two-run homer by Andres Gimenez in the ninth inning that was the difference in a 10-5 victory over host Cincinnati on Tuesday in the Reds' 146th home opener. Gimenez, who batted .218 last season for Cleveland, blasted a home run off reliever Hunter Strickland (0-1) in the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Motor racing-Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman

Years of hard work are paying off for Ferrari with a stellar start to the Formula One season, company chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday. Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.

Tennis-Korda upsets Alcaraz in three-hour Monte Carlo battle

Unseeded American Sebastian Korda mastered the windy conditions in Monte Carlo to topple Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-3 on Wednesday and advance to the last 16 of the Masters tournament. World number 11 Alcaraz, 18, suffered his third defeat of the year in an entertaining battle with Korda that lasted just over three hours, with both players struggling for rhythm.

