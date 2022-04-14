Left Menu

Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu register wins at Hockey National Championship 2022

Action from Day 8 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued on Wednesday as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu register comprehensive wins.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:36 IST
Players in action during Senior Men National Championship 2022 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
In the first pool game of the day in Pool H, Hockey Haryana overpowered Goans Hockey to secure a whopping 20 - 0 victory. Pankaj (34', 39', 44', 52', 58'), Rohit (21', 24', 36', 59') and Prabhjot Singh (10', 27', 37') scored a hat-trick each, while Mohit (8', 41'), Deepak (2'), Captain Gagandeep Singh (18'), Deepak (19'), Vinay (30'), Pankaj (32') and Somjeet (45') also added their names to the score sheet for Hockey Haryana.The second Pool H match of the day was also a high-scoring affair as the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Assam Hockey 17 - 0. Amandeep Lakra (12', 23', 24', 24', 38', 46', 47', 49', 51') starred with nine goals, while Captain Sudeep Chirmako (16', 20'), Shakti Kujur (14'), Mangra Bhengra (21'), Prakash Barla (22'), Matiyas Dang (28'), Prajukt Nag (53') and Anugrah Kujur (60'). In Pool G, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured a 5 - 0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Pruthvi G.M (19', 54'), Dhanush M (5'), Shanmugam P (8') and Saravana Kumar (35') registered on the score sheet for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Madhya Pradesh three points along with a default 5 - 0 victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

