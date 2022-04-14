I-League: Unbeaten Gokulam Kerala look to maintain streak against Sudeva Delhi

Gameweek 12 features a clash between the league leaders Gokulam Kerala and Sudeva Delhi FC on Friday. The team from Delhi are coming into this match after settling for a goalless draw against TRAU while the Malabarians saw off Indian Arrows. The game will take place at the Naihati Stadium.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Annese wants to focus more on the defensive phase and take each game as possible. "Yes, I was very happy with the clean sheet in the last match. It was very important to give us motivation. We still need to concentrate more and not concede goals. We are preparing well and looking forward to the match," said Vincenzo Annese, as per an official release.

Meanwhile, forward Ahmed Waseem Razeek is delighted after scoring a goal and providing an assist. "I am happy that I could score and assist on my debut, but more importantly, the three points matter," he mentioned. Annese understands the qualities that Sudeva Delhi offer. "Sudeva Delhi is a very energetic team. We have to be careful about them. When they lost, they lost only by a one-goal margin. We are now focusing on Sudeva and will take each game as it comes," he concluded.

On the other hand, Sudeva Delhi head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo wants to keep improving as his boys are giving their best on the field. "We have seen improvements in the last few matches. They are eager to learn and work hard. All the players are giving their best on the field. We are looking forward to the next few matches," he said. (ANI)

