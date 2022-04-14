Volleyball-Poland and Slovenia to host world championship, says Polish PM

Poland and Slovenia will host this year's men's volleyball world championship scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 11 after Russia was stripped of the event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The international volleyball federation (FIVB) stripped Russia of the tournament in March after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow says is a "special operation".

"Russia was supposed to be the hosts of the volleyball world championships, but can you imagine that everyone would listen to the Russian anthem as if nothing had happened," Morawiecki said. "This is why we protested against it." Poland hosted the 2021 men's European volleyball championship along with the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Finland.

Morawiecki said Poland had invited Slovenia to co-host the tournament, with the final match and third-place playoff to be held in Poland. Poland is the world champion after retaining the title in 2018, beating Brazil in the final again having triumphed in 2014.

