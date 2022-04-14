Skipper Hardik shines as Titans beat Royals by 37 runs

Skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with a an unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in an IPL match here on Thursday. Hardik smahed unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide Titans to 192 for four after being invited to bat. Hardik decorated his knock with eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket to lay the foundation for Titans' big score. Towards the end, David Miller played a 14-ball unbeaten 31-run cameo.

Titans' bowlers then picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict Royals to 155 for nine.

Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with a 24-ball 54.

Lockie Ferguson (3/23) and Yash Dayal (3/40) shared six wickets between them for Titans.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 192 for 4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out , Abhinav Manohar 43, David Miller 31 not out; Riyan Parag 1/12).

Rajasthan Royals: 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 54; Lockie Ferguson 3/23, Yash Dayal 3/40).

