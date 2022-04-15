Soccer-Burnley sack manager Dyche ahead of season run in
Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.
"Results have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status."
