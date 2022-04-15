IPL 2022: SRH opts to field against KKR, Aaron Finch makes season debut

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. For KKR, Aaron Finch and Aman Khan came into the playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, "We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain't playing today but good oppurtunity for Suchith." Speaking at the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer, "I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)