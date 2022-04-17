Left Menu

Cricket-Rob Key appointed England managing director

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:03 IST
Former England batter Rob Key has been appointed as the managing director of the country's men's cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Key, who played in 15 tests and five one-day internationals, will succeed Ashley Giles in the role following the latter's departure in the wake of England's 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.

