Cricket-Rob Key appointed England managing director

Former England batter Rob Key has been appointed as the managing director of the country's men's cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Key, who played in 15 tests and five one-day internationals, will succeed Ashley Giles in the role following the latter's departure in the wake of England's 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.

