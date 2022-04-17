Cricket-Rob Key appointed England managing director
Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:03 IST
Former England batter Rob Key has been appointed as the managing director of the country's men's cricket team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.
Key, who played in 15 tests and five one-day internationals, will succeed Ashley Giles in the role following the latter's departure in the wake of England's 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Ashley Giles
- Australia
- Ashes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Lanning confident all-rounder Perry will be fit to face England
Cricket-Experience winning World Cup can lift England, says Knight
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game; Soccer-England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25 and more
Women's CWC: Knight eyeing back to back titles with England
Traditional rivals Australia, England face off in blockbuster Women's World Cup final