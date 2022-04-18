IPL 2022: Another Jos Buttler's ton powers Rajasthan Royals to highest total of season against KKR

Jos Buttler wreaked havoc on Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers on Monday as Rajsthan Royals put up a massive score of 217/5 in their IPL 2022 match here at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. The in-form Rajasthan opener played a brilliant knock of 103 which was his second century of the Indian Premier League 2022. Buttler's innings was well accompanied by knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (24) and skipper Sanju Samson (38) as RR reached the highest team score in this edition of IPL.

Sunil Narine who was appearing for the 150th time in KKR colours was the only bowler who kept it tight as he scalped two wickets and in-process just leaking 21 runs. Put in to bat first, Rajasthan enjoyed a great start as their openers Jos Buttler and Shivam Mavi amassed 60 runs in the first powerplay. In the 7th over, the orange cap holder Englishman brought up his 50 in just 29 deliveries.

In the 10th over, Sunil Narine who was appearing for the 150th time in KKR colours gave them their first breakthrough as he removed Devdutt Padikkal (24) who had earlier smashed the West Indian for a six in the same over. Narine bowled a short of good length ball as the Indian attempted to pull early and missed the ball. Then the ball did its job as it struck the off stump and Narine brought an end to a 97-run opening stand. Skipper Sanju Samson then joined the Buttler on the crease and the duo continued with the hammering of KKR bowlers. The pair clocked runs at a rapid pace as Rajasthan reached 150 runs in the 15th over. In the next over, Andre Russell dismissed Sanju Samson to bring an end to a pacy 67-run stand. RR skipper walked back with a well-made 38 off 19.

Buttler brought up his classy century in the 17th over off Pat Cummins. In the same over, the Aussie pacer removed the centurion, Buttler. In the next over the combined effort of Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi helped KKR in removing Riyan Parag off Sunil Narine's bowling. Parag elevated the ball straight towards long-off to which Pat Cummins pulled off an amazing catch and handed it over to Mavi at the moment he was about to touch the ropes. KKR bowlers did well in the slog overs as they contained the RR's middle-over. Shivam Mavi removed Karun Nair in the penultimate over before Shimron Hetmyer smashed 18 runs in the last over of compatriot Andre Russell.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 217/5 (Jos Buttler 103, Sanju Samson 38; Sunil Narine 2-21) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

