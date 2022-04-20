IPL 2022: Graeme Swann credits Kuldeep Yadav's good form to 'better mental space' at Delhi Capitals

Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the support Kuldeep Yadav has received from Delhi Capitals team management in the ongoing IPL 2022 is doing wonders for him. Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been on a roll in the ongoing IPL 2022 as the left-arm spinner is one of the contenders for the Purple Cap in the tournament.

Swann believes the reason behind Kuldeep finding his mojo back in the T20 format is more of a mental one than technical as the chinaman from India is bowling with more confidence for the Delhi franchise. While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Swann said, "It's the body language, the confidence, and the aura about him that has improved. He looks confident and is bowling into the wickets. When you look at a batter or a bowler who's on top of his game, inevitably you look at the technical side of it to see what the change is. But sometimes it's the mental side, the game (which) is to get the best out of him. I think that has a more dramatic influence on a bowler like Kuldeep. He's been a good bowler for many many years, you can't suddenly become a bad or a good bowler."

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar while praising Kuldeep Yadav's performance in the IPL 2022 said the leg-spinner will make his T20I comeback following a good outing in the flagship league. Gavaskar said, "He's picking up wickets at crucial times and the fact that he's getting wickets, that also makes his chances of a comeback in India's T20 side stronger. The left-handed spinner can bowl a very well disguised googly (and that makes him dangerous). He's a lot flatter, earlier on maybe, he was a little bit slower off the pitch, now he's just that touch quicker which will make batting difficult against him."

On Wednesday, Delhi will be playing Punjab in their IPL 2022 match. Both Delhi and Punjab will be hoping for a new dawn as they cross swords with each other in a high-flying contest, desperate to put the bygones back as a scrambling search for the much-needed momentum resumes. The Delhi Capitals will be coming to this fixture on the back of shellacking at the hands of the Royal Challengers despite a desperate lunge in the end that still saw them falling short. The Punjab Kings were stationed in a decent position until they collapsed under the pump as Umran Malik dished out the over of his life. (ANI)

