Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players barred from Wimbledon
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year's Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Grand Slam's organisers All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime," said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths
US will work with world to ensure there is accountability for crimes by Russia in Ukraine: Sullivan
Russia will continue to exercise its veto in UNSC on Ukraine crisis: US
Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths