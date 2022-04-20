Sports News Roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11; Wimbledon bars Russians, Belarusians from Wimbledon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and slid the puck past Ilya Sorokin for the game-winner, his 37th goal of the season.

Exclusive-Tennis-ATP and WTA join hands to launch joint mobile app

Tennis fans will be able to follow both the men's and the women's game on a single mobile app from Wednesday, the latest move in a series of collaborations between the ATP and the WTA tours aimed at uniting the fragmented sport. The new 'ATP WTA Live' app will replace the ATP and WTA's existing apps and allow fans to keep up with official scores and results from both men's and women's matches.

Tennis-Reactions to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players

Following are reactions to Russian and Belarusian players being barred from competing at this year's Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Wimbledon bars Russians, Belarusians from Wimbledon

Wimbledon barred Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with the grasscourt Grand Slam becoming the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries.

The decision by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) means Grand Slam champions Daniil Medvedev from Russia and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka will not be able to participate in the June 27-July 10 tournament.

Tennis-Shriver had 'traumatic' relationship with older coach as a teenager

Former world number three Pam Shriver said she had an "inappropriate and damaging relationship" with her coach which began when she was 17-years-old, and warned that coaching relationships are common in tennis. In a Telegraph column published on Wednesday, the 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion said she started working with Australian coach Don Candy at the age of nine and he helped her reach the U.S. Open final in 1978 as a 16-year-old.

Soccer-Spanish FA president hits back at accusations over Saudi Super Cup wrongdoing

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales hit back on Wednesday at "mischievous and dishonest" accusations from Spanish media of wrongdoing over the deal to relocate the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. On Monday, website El Confidencial published leaked audio recordings from 2019 that revealed details about the contract negotiated by Rubiales and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. [

Boxing-Management company MTK Global to close after Kinahan sanctions

Dubai-based boxing management company MTK Global announced its closure on Wednesday following U.S. government action against Irish co-founder Daniel Kinahan. The U.S. authorities this month offered a $5 million reward for help arresting the leaders of Ireland's Kinahan drug trafficking gang.

Boxing-No disrespect and no excuses as Fury and Whyte go face to face

Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte went face-to-face with respect and a handshake on Wednesday in a final news conference before their big fight at Wembley Stadium. Fury's WBC title will be on the line on Saturday when the 33-year-old 'Gypsy King' faces former sparring partner, fellow-Briton and top-ranked contender Whyte in front of a 94,000 sellout crowd.

NBA roundup: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans even series with Suns

Brandon Ingram recorded 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and the New Orleans Pelicans evened their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns at one game apiece with a solid 125-114 road triumph on Tuesday night. CJ McCollum made six 3-pointers and had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the eighth-seeded Pelicans outplayed the powerful Suns.

Soccer-Man United confirm two leading scouts have left the club

Manchester United's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, their head of global scouting, have both left the club, the Premier League side confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. Lawlor was promoted to United's chief scout in 2014 having initially been an analyst since 2005, while Bout was part of Louis van Gaal's setup at the club from 2014 and stayed on following the Dutch manager's departure.

