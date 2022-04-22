I-League: Kenkre FC eye Sudeva Delhi scalp as they look for elusive win

After suffering a narrow defeat against Sudeva Delhi FC last time out, Kenkre FC have an immediate shot at revenge as the two sides meet again in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Both sides will be part of the Relegation group of Phase 2, having finished in the bottom 6 of Phase 1.

Head coach Akhil Kothari believed his side were the better team against Sudeva Delhi but could not make the most of their chances. "We dominated the whole game but things did not in our favour. Throughout the campaign, we have been fighting until the last moment. We are going to keep doing the same. If we can get our first win, that will give us huge confidence to get more," said Kothari in a statement.

Winger Akeraj Martins echoed his head coach's sentiments and reiterated that the players were still motivated. "We are working hard, talking to each other and motivating ourselves to win matches," he said. Sudeva Delhi head coach Mehrajudidn Wadoo was pleased to get that vital win against Kenkre but he is expecting an improvement in his team's performance.

"It was an important win and three points for us but there were still some things which we could have done better. The fact that we are playing them (Kenkre) again so soon gives us a chance to rectify those errors," said Mehrajudidn Wadoo. The Delhi-based side are the third lowest goal-scorers in the I-League this season and Wadoo would certainly like to improve on those numbers.

"We want to score more goals than we have been doing and trying different combinations upfront is one way to do that. The gap between games is even lesser now so we will be making full use of our squad and give an opportunity to all the players," he said. (ANI)

