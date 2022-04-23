Left Menu

Archery World Cup 2022: Indian men's compound team clinch gold after defeating France

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated France in the final to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022, Antalya.

ANI | Antalya | Updated: 23-04-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 20:24 IST
Archery World Cup 2022: Indian men's compound team clinch gold after defeating France
Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated France in the final to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022, Antalya. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated the French team by 232-230 to secure the gold. This is India's first medal at the ongoing meet.

The Indians who were trailing by three points in the second set produced a perfect score of 60 in the third and then shot 59 in the final set to snatch the victory. Later, India's mixed compound team of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar narrowly missed out on the bronze medal, going down to Croatia 157-156.

The recurve mixed team, featuring Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi will play for the gold against Great Britain on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022