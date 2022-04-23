Archery World Cup 2022: Indian men's compound team clinch gold after defeating France

The Indian men's compound team on Saturday defeated France in the final to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022, Antalya. The trio of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan defeated the French team by 232-230 to secure the gold. This is India's first medal at the ongoing meet.

The Indians who were trailing by three points in the second set produced a perfect score of 60 in the third and then shot 59 in the final set to snatch the victory. Later, India's mixed compound team of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar narrowly missed out on the bronze medal, going down to Croatia 157-156.

The recurve mixed team, featuring Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi will play for the gold against Great Britain on Sunday. (ANI)

