Left Menu

IWL: Kickstart FC register their 3rd win of tournament after defeating Odisha Sports

High-flying Kickstart FC picked up a last-gasp 1-0 win against Odisha Sports in their 3rd clash of Indian Women's League 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 24-04-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 11:31 IST
IWL: Kickstart FC register their 3rd win of tournament after defeating Odisha Sports
Team Kickstart FC (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

High-flying Kickstart FC picked up a last-gasp 1-0 win against Odisha Sports in their 3rd clash of Indian Women's League 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. The Karnataka-based side started the game on the stronger foot, displaying good passages of play on occasions. Kickstart had four of their seven attempts on target in the first half, but couldn't find the back of the net. On the other hand, Odisha Sports too found a couple of breakthroughs, but couldn't capitalise from either.

After finishing 0-0 in the first 45 minutes, the two sides looked all set for a solid second half. Kickstart in particular managed 16 shots on goal. Credit to Odisha Sports defence, the scoreline remained unchanged until the dying minutes of the game. On the 90th minute, Irom Prameshwori Devi found space on the right flank and delivered a dangerous cross inside the box. The sudden force of the cross led to confusion between Odisha Sports' defenders and Asem Roja Devi found herself in an advantageous position.

The forward quickly reacted and lobbed the ball over Odisha Sports goalkeeper Sasmita Parida to give her side a crucial lead. Odisha Sports had very little time left to equalise and in the end, settled for an upsetting first defeat of the Hero IWL season. Meanwhile, Kickstart made it three wins in as many games, rubbing shoulders with league leaders Gokulam Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022