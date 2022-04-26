Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Skipp to miss rest of season after surgery

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery for a groin injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Antonio Conte's side, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with five games left in the race for a Champions League qualifying place, host Leicester City on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:56 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Skipp to miss rest of season after surgery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery for a groin injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Skipp, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season, last played in a 2-0 league defeat by Chelsea on Jan. 23.

"We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season," Spurs said in a statement. "The Academy graduate, 21, will now undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training for the pre-season period."

Skipp spent last season on loan at Norwich City in the second-tier Championship before returning to Tottenham and establishing himself as a regular in the team. Antonio Conte's side, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with five games left in the race for a Champions League qualifying place, host Leicester City on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022