I-League: Rajasthan United's teenage prodigy Nikum leaves lasting impression in debut season

Rajasthan United FC have had a memorable debut season in the I-League, finishing in the top 7 of Phase 1 and qualifying for the Championship Stage.

29-04-2022
Rajasthan United FC's Gyamar Nikum (Photo/I-League). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan United FC have had a memorable debut season in the I-League, finishing in the top 7 of Phase 1 and qualifying for the Championship Stage. Under the leadership of young coach Francesc Bonet, a good mix of youth and experience have caught the eye with their possession-based style of play and defensive discipline.

One of these players, on the lower end of that age spectrum, is 17-year-old Gyamar Nikum who has appeared in 11 of their 14 games this season. Hailing from the Takey village in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, Nikum has had a whirlwind last few years. "I started playing football in school when I was in fifth grade and by the age of 14, I had played in the U15 sub-junior national championships for my state team where we were the runners-up. I watched the FIFA World Cup 2014 with my father and that was when I really liked Lionel Messi's performances," said Gyamar Nikum in a statement.

It was in that tournament where the attacking midfielder was scouted by Rajasthan United and offered a chance to be a part of their residential academy in Bhilwara. After impressing then coach Vikrant Sharma, he was fast-tracked into the first team squad. "After I passed my Class 10 exams, I thought of going outside the state to try and become a professional football player and since I have come to Rajasthan, it has all happened really fast for me. I really want to thank the owners for giving me a chance to play in this very big league," he said. (ANI)

