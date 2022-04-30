Left Menu

Soccer-CONMEBOL vows to toughen anti-racism stance after increase in incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) fined River Plate $30,000 on Friday after one of the Argentine club's fans was filmed throwing bananas at supporters from visiting Brazilian side Fortaleza in a Copa Libertadores match.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 04:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 04:53 IST
Soccer-CONMEBOL vows to toughen anti-racism stance after increase in incidents

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) fined River Plate $30,000 on Friday after one of the Argentine club's fans was filmed throwing bananas at supporters from visiting Brazilian side Fortaleza in a Copa Libertadores match. CONMEBOL said they would “increase and toughen” sanctions following a number of racist incidents highlighted by Brazilian clubs.

River Plate condemned the incident that occurred on April 14 and media reports said the club had banned the fan for 180 days. Earlier this week an Argentine fan was arrested by Sao Paulo police at the Corinthians v Boca Juniors game after being filmed making monkey gestures. Other racist incidents were reported in games involving Brazilian clubs in Chile and Ecuador.

“Any racist manifestations or other forms of violence are ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE,” CONMEBOL said in a statement, adding that it would introduce new anti-racism programmes at different levels of the game. “CONMEBOL will change its regulations to increase and toughen penalties in case of racism."

It did not specify what the changes would entail. The statement came after the CBF president spoke with his counterpart at CONMEBOL about the recurring incidents in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

“These cases of racism, especially in the recent Libertadores games, have caused worry and much indignation and sadness at the CBF,” Rodrigues said in a video published online. He called for an “international crusade” against discrimination and racism and invited clubs, law enforcement, media, and judicial authorities to meet with FIFA and the CBF in June to discuss what form it might take.

The meeting will also discuss violence in the game, a possible reference to a series of high-profile attacks and threats against players in Brazil. In recent months, at least two team coaches were attacked with rocks or explosive devices in Brazil, and players from two top teams, Corinthians and Internacional, have received threats via social media channels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022